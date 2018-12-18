Sonam Arora to play a pivotal role in Nikkhil Advani – John Abraham’s Batla House

She started her career as a model and an actress in Delhi but destiny brought her to the city of dreams – Mumbai. Sonam Arora’s first big break came in the form of the T-Series music video ‘Tu Hi Mere Rab Ki Tarha Hai’, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. In the video, she was paired opposite composer-singer Mithoon. After that, she did another music video for T-Series called ‘Woh Bewafa’ which was from singer Agam Kumar Nigam’s album. After appearing in several other music videos, commercials and TV shows like Ek Kiran Roshani Ki on Doordarshan, she is now gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House.

Talking about the film, she says, “Right from the beginning of my journey, I have got the opportunity to work with the best people in the business. I started with a T-Series music video and went on to equally amazing people down the line. I shared the screen space with somebody like Katrina Kaif in the Veet ad and have worked with a reputed production house like SRM Production on television. I also did a finite show on Zee Zindagi called Aadhe Adhoore. I have done a couple of films like Chal Pichchar Banate Hain and Silence, co-starring Nagraj Manjule and Anjali Patil, in the past but Batla House is undoubtedly my biggest project till date.”

When asked about her role, she replies, “It is a little early to talk about my role but I can say that it is very important to the plot of the film. I am paired opposite Ravi Kishan in the film. I am very excited to be a part of a film which is being directed by Nikkhil Advani and has John Abraham in the lead role.”

Batla House is set to release on Independence Day, next year.