Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to commence in April; will release in December 2018

Back in 2010 we saw the release of the Salmna Khan starrer Dabangg, two years later the sequel to the film Dabangg 2 hit screens in 2012. Now years on, we finally hear that Salman Khan is all set to commence work on the third instalment of the film Dabangg 3. As per reports, Dabangg 3 is all set to go on floors in April this year, with an official announcement on the film that will happen in the next couple of weeks.

Though details of the story line of Dabangg 3 are still unknown, we are told that the film, like the previous two will feature Salman Khan in his action packed role as the cop Chulbul Pandey. However, another interesting part about Dabangg 3 that we managed to glean was that, while the film will go on floors in April, it is being readied to release later this year in December. If the makers of Dabangg 3 do manage to complete the film in time, the Salman Khan starrer will in all likelihood clash with any one of the other big releases slated for a December 2018 release.

As of now, all that remains to be seen, is which date Salman Khan locks for the release of Dabangg 3. As it currently stands, Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal is slated for release on December 7, followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero that will hit screens on December 21 and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba that is scheduled to release on December 28 release.