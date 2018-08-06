Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.08.2018 | 10:13 PM IST

Salman Khan starrer Bharat wraps the Mumbai schedule; all set to kick start shooting in Malta

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan starrer Bharat wrapped the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and is all set to start the upcoming schedule in Malta. Salman and Disha Patani shot two dramatic action sequences in Mumbai in the first schedule. The first schedule also included a song sequence, a sneak peek of which was shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar raising the curiosity of the audience.

Announcing the wrap of the first schedule, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted,” First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done….. thank you cast & crew….Here we come Malta..get ready for Desi rock n rolla…

With the story plot revolving around Russian circus during the 60s and 70s era, Disha and Salman have been prepping themselves for the roles for a long time. Disha, who will be portraying the role of a trapeze dancer in the film, learned and rehearsed her moves with circus artists from across the globe.

This will be the third time that audience will see the actor-director duo, Salman, and Ali Abbas Zafar coming together after Tiger Zinda hai and Sultan. Bharat will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles playing the on-screen love interest.

Bharat revolves around the story of a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, Bharat will also see an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

