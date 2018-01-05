Salman Khan plans to launch new faces with the help of his new talent agency

While he has launched star kids like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha among others, Salman Khan has also been supportive to actors who do not hail from the industry like Katrina Kaif. The actor has always believed in encouraging new talent and after introducing a platform for writers, now it is time for aspiring actors to try their luck with the help of Salman Khan’s new talent management agency.

In fact, without much delay, the superstar has already taken his first step towards this as he is already on a hunt for his next production Loveratri. Loveratri marks the acting debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma [who is the husband of Salman’s beloved sister Arpita Khan] and Salman Khan is tapping into all platforms including social media to find the leading lady of the film.

Taking this dream of a talent agency a step further, Salman Khan has also introduced a new tab on his app which says BeingInTouch asking aspiring actors to send their videos showcasing their talent. From casting director Mukesh Chabbra to veteran and seasoned actors, there will reportedly be a lot of help from the B-town industry who will be coming forward to enhance the skills of these aspiring stars.

From what we hear, the team of SKF [Salman Khan Films] have already started their work on the same and will even be finalizing a location for an office. Some of the members of the company will take charge of this new wing that deals with talent management with Salman Khan supervising the day-to-day affairs of the stars.

Talking about this venture, Salman Khan reinstated the need for hiring new talent as many people who arrive in the city with dreams of aspiring stars require a chance to prove themselves. He asserted that his idea is to create a talent pool of sorts so that everyone gets a fair chance to make it big in this world.