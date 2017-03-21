Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif romance at the Historic Town Golden Roof in Austria

Reviving the chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the action packed spy romance Tiger franchise is back. We had recently reported that the second instalment, Tiger Zinda Hai has gone on floor in Austria. The cast and crew are shooting in the scenic locales of Tyrol and now we hear that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reviving their romance at a picturesque historical location.

The film’s unit has wrapped up shooting in a historic, quaint and visually stunning town for a song with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Aptly called the Golden Roof, this town is a favourite of epic Hollywood productions and it has been featured in Bond films such as Spectre and Quantum of Solace.

Golden Roof has gothic architecture which is unique, and not replicated anywhere else in the world. The town gets its uncommon name from sun rays shining on its bronze, metallic and in a few cases, gold encrusted rooftops of homes and the city centre. Overlooked by majestic Alpine peaks, this rare gem of a town adds charm to the scenic beauty of Tyrol province, which also boasts of the beautiful university city of Innsbruck.

The portion shot at Golden Roof with Salman and Katrina is expected to be a big visual attraction in the film, and the song shot here will match up to the YRF reputation of unforgettable visual treats onscreen. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release during the season of Christmas, on December 22.