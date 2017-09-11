REVEALED: Varun Dhawan to play laborer in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga

While he is all set for his twin role debut in Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan will soon start prepping for his next, Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga. Earlier we had reported that for the first time ever Varun will be paired opposite Anushka Sharma for a forthcoming film titled Sui Dhaaga and now it is being said that the actor will be seen in the role of a labourer in the film.

From what we hear, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the role of a hired help in the film which is is directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame Sharat Katariya. On the other hand, details of Anushka Sharma’s role in the film are yet to be revealed. The film aims to bring forth the condition of local cottage industries and revolves around dignity of labour among others. Earlier, Varun had mentioned that the film endorses the mantra of ‘Made of India’ and that it is relevant story even in today’s times. Producer Maneesh Sharma of YRF too had stated that the film has its roots in the heart of India and that it reflects the passion that runs through the veins of every Indian.

Sui Dhaaga is currently in its initial stage and is slated to go on floor in January next year. Although Varun Dhawan has previously played many roles, this will be the first time where the actor will be seen in such a character of a poor labourer.

As for other films, post the Jab Harry Met Sejal debacle, Anushka Sharma is now focusing on her production Pari which also features her in the lead role. She will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Whereas Varun Dhawan has kick started the promotions of Judwaa 2 along with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles since the film is only few weeks away from its release.