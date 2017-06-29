REVEALED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character in Fanney Khan will bring back memories from Taal

We had earlier reported that the Taal co-stars, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be reuniting for Fanney Khan after 17 years (their last film was Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai). Now, further reports claim that the actress will play the role of a singer in the film.

Let us remind you that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a singer-dancer in Taal which had Anil Kapoor playing the director whereas in this one, we will see the latter recording his own songs. On the other hand, Aishwarya is said to have a highly stylised retro look in the film. Earlier, in a glimpse shared by Anil on social media we had seen the actor sporting shimmery blazer and pants as the first look of the film.

As for the shoot schedule, co-producer Prerna Arora revealed that while Anil will be starting the shoot for the film from the first week of August, Aishwarya Rai will be joining him for the schedule by the end of the month.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Anil aren’t romantically paired opposite each other in this film unlike their previous ventures. The producer, denying speculations about approaching other A-list actresses before Ash, asserted that the former beauty queen and yummy mummy was the first and only choice for the role. There are also reports about Anil Kapoor singing for a couple of songs in the film. Prerna may also have hinted about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s singing debut with this film but there haven’t been many details on the same.

Marking the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan, which is also produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is the official remake of the 2000 Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. The film will be shot in a start-to-end schedule, starting from August to October.