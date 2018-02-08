Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 postponed again? May release in January 2019

The release date of Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has apparently been pushed ahead again. According to sources in the know the film which was to open on April 27, was shifted to August 15. A source close to the project reveals, “Forget April 27 I really can’t see how it can open on August 15. It’s just not ready. And it won’t be ready for some months. The 3D special-effects are taking much longer than originally planned. The American digital company that was given the job of doing the FX messed it up. The effects had to be started from scratch. And the post-production is far from over.”

The source informs that the postponement also makes sense in the light of the fact that Akshay Kumar already has another release –Reema Kagti’s Gold—lined up for August 15. With two major films Pad Man and Gold in his kitty, Akshay Kumar’s release plans would go well if 2.0 is shifted to his other favourite date: Republic Day, 2019.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Team of 2.0 alleges irregularity by American VFX company; to take legal action