Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.05.2018 | 6:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

Pooja Bhatt and Dia Mirza come out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she was trolled for kissing her daughter

BySubhash K. Jha

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a picture in Instagram showing her kissing her little daughter Aaradhya she didn’t know what was waiting to hit her. Trolls accused her of behaving in a manner unsuitable to a mother. Apparently many in the virtual world feel kissing your daughter on the lips is not a decent way of expressing paternal love.

Pooja Bhatt and Dia Mirza come out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she was trolled for kissing her daughter

Pooja Bhatt, who was once in a similar controversy when a picture showing her kissing her father Mahesh Bhatt on the lips had caused a nationwide outrage, says the current reaction to a similar kiss triggers off a feeling of déjà vu in her. “Since when does a mother need permission from the world to kiss her child?? However to dignify this absurd attack with a response would be to stoop to the very level of the depraved, deprived and the sick. As far as I am concerned, three cheers to Ash! This brand of nationalism is the last refuge of the weak. And I am not fooled by it.”

Dia Mirza who champions several women-related causes across the world says, “Seriously? Since when was a mother’s display of affection a reason trolling? This is absurd.”

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has chosen to maintain a dignified silence to this absurd attack on her display of maternal affection a source close to the Bachchan family says it’s upsetting. “To be targeted for every innocent gesture just because you are who you are, is a little unfair. Aishwarya has stayed away from the social media for this reason only. She knew her every move would be monitored and judged. She hates it. But she will never dignify the trolls with a response.”

Also Read: SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for kissing her daughter Aaradhya on the lips

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor come together…

Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and others…

YAY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her…

Is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju trailer…

Manish Malhotra to make debut at Cannes 2018…

Cannes 2018: Helen Mirren and Aishwarya Rai…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification