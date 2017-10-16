Lekh-Tandon,-who-discovered-Shah-Rukh-Khan,-passes-away

Lekh Tandon, popular filmmaker and actor, who has been a part of many esteemed films, passed away at his residence in Mumbai yesterday. Tandon was 88 years old and was bedridden for the past few months in his Powai residence. The demise took place at 5:38 PM.

Lekh Tandon was born on February 13, 1929 in Lahore, situated in present-day Pakistan. He started as Assistant Director in Hindi movie industry in 1950s. He turned director with Professor and went on to back many memorable films like Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Andolan, Agar Tum Na Hote etc. His 1962 film Amrapali is considered to be a classic. It was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language film at the 39th Academy Awards.

He directed his first television serial, ‘Dil Dariya’, in 1988 for Doordarshan. Through this serial, he was credited with discovering superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Later, Lekh Tandon also got into acting. He worked in three Shah Rukh Khan starrers – Swades, Paheli and Chennai Express. He was also seen in a small role in Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. Besides, even in his late 70s, he directed a finite TV show named ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’.

Members of Bollywood fraternity came out to pay respects to Lekh Tandon on Twitter. Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed him in Swades, shared a wonderful on the sets still featuring Tandon. Rishi Kapoor reminded everyone that he had worked on his father Raj Kapoor’s films. Lata Mangeshkar wrote a wonderful message. Shekhar Kapur and Shabana Azmi also tweeted about the demise of Lekh Tandon.

Lekh Tandon’s funeral will be held in Powai in the afternoon today.

Very VERSATILE Director who gave several HITS!

Was privileged to work with u in Swades!

Will always miss ur gentleness Sir! RIP #LekhTandon pic.twitter.com/B4m1M96Cjc — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) October 15, 2017

RIP Lekh Tandon ji, Directed “Prince”, “Dulhan Wohi Jo Piya Man Bahaye” etc…. was my fathers assistant. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 15, 2017

Abhineta aur film nirdeshak Lekh Tandon ji ka aaj swargwas hua.Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 15, 2017

goodbye #LekhTandon Extraordinary film maker/story teller of his times. Never ever refused an actor at his doorstep some warmth advice n tea — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 15, 2017