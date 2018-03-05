Bollywood Hungama
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao now come together for Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier we had reported that the Queen Jodi, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are coming together for a film. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film has now got a title – Mental Hai Kya.

While it was being asserted that the film was a psychological thriller, now we hear that the film will be a comedy one. Two first look of the posters were released today. One features Kangana Ranaut in boy-cut rolling her eyes. The other one is a poster of Rajkummar Rao who has a smile on his face but with a slightly wicked touch to it. However, despite the funny elements, Kangana reportedly maintained that it is not a crazy comedy.

Throwing some light on the concept of the film, Kangana stated that the audience will remain perplexed with her character as they aren’t sure if her character is hallucinating or if things are actually happening with her. Adding an element of suspense, she maintained that Rajkummar’s role too will leave everyone in dilemma. The viewers will be trying to figure out if he is trapping Kangs character or has she got him wrong.

The last time the two brilliant actors came together it was a film about a woman’s self-discovery. However, Mental Hai Kya seems to be completely different from their last outing. Kangana went on to add that the film could be as interesting as the concept of alternate reality. And these were some of the factors what persuaded to give a nod to this venture.

Ekta kapoor added, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one”.

On the other hand, in the recent reports, Kangana Ranaut also thanked Ekta Kapoor for offering her with Mental Hai Kya. Produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, the film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Prakash Kovelamudi. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film goes on floors this month. Thei first schedule will kick off in Mumbai. And later, the cast and crew will take off to London for another major schedule.

