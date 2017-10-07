Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro director Kundan Shah passes away

One of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Bollywood, Kundan Shah, passed away today due to heart attack in Mumbai. The director was 69 years old and was just 12 days away from celebrating his 70th birthday.

Kundan Shah studied direction at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. His directorial debut Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro released in 1983. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani in leading roles, it attained a cult status over the years. The climax scene involving the madness that erupts at a theatre staging the Mahabharata play, is considered to be one of the greatest scenes of Indian Cinema. There were talks of a sequel to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Naseeruddin Shah recently had said in lighter vein that it won’t be possible now since the script didn’t come out well and also because Kundan has become ageing and complacent.

Kundan Shah also exceled on television with ‘Nukkad’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. His 1993 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is also one of the most memorable love stories of all time. His last directorial venture was P Se PM Tak that released in 2015. The same year, he was in the eye of controversy after he along with a bunch of film personalities returned their National Awards to protest against the growing intolerance in the country. But he had made it clear that he was not against the ruling BJP government but its ideology. He had also emphasized that he wanted to have a dialogue with the government and find an amicable solution to the many problems plaguing the country, including the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of FTII.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to Kundan Shah’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.