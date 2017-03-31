Here’s how Shah Rukh khan tricked Mani Ratnam to allow him to perform on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Dil Se

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has starred in films which eventually have become cult classics. Not just films, but even the songs Shah Rukh Khan has featured in are played till date. One of the iconic songs of Shah Rukh Khan was ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Dil Se which went onto become a cult song. People still dance their hearts out when the song is played at any event.

What’s interesting is the story behind the song and how Shah Rukh Khan was featured in the song. Legendary lyricist and writer Gulzar recently revealed that ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ was inspired by a Sufi song called ‘Thaiyya Thaiyya’ by Bulleh Shah. He revealed that when when Shah Rukh Khan heard the lyrics of the song, he wanted to perform on it instead of a bunch of fakirs performing on the song. So, he tricked filmmaker Mani Ratnam into believing that the song was a deep poem on which he wanted to perform on. But, basically, he just wanted to dance on it.

When Mani Ratnam came to Gulzar to inquire about the song and whether it was a very high poetry, Gulzar said yes to support SRK. The song was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan and eventually became a hit number. Who would have though Shah Rukh Khan can be this mischevious?