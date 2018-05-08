Here’s why Rishi Kapoor is sporting grey facial fuzz!

During the recent promotions of 102 Not Out of late, we spotted Rishi Kapoor sporting facial fuzz on more than one occasion. And there is a reason for it? If you are wondering why, let us tell you that the same is for a special character that he will be seen soon. We are talking about his film, a thriller co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

Not too long ago we had reported that Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor will be coming together for a film, which is to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. While this marks his directorial debut, we hear that Rishi plays the role of an investigative officer. Considering that the film will go on floor this month, it seems that the actor is sporting this grey facial fuzz.

On the other hand, it is not the only project the actor is prepping for. In fact, he is already shooting for Jhootha Kahin Ka. It is directed by Smeep Kang and the schedule has already kick started in Chandigarh. We hear that the actor will complete the shoot of the same in the meanwhile and hence will be seen with the fuzz.

The reason for the same is that the shoot dates of the Jeetu directorial as well as Jhoota Kahin Ka have been locked. Because of the same, the actor will be unable to find time to shave off his beard. Hence, it is being said that Rishi will be sporting his grey beard for both the films.

The Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi untitled thriller will be going on floor on May 15. Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18, an announcement on the leading ladies is expected soon.

As for Jhootha Kahin Ka, it also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Omkar Kapoor, and Sunny Singh in prominent roles among others.

