Here’s why Kabir Khan doesn’t want lip-sync songs in the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83

Kabir Khan, who has given us some of the most cherished films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is all set to recreate the most iconic moment of Indian cricket. Fans of the sports would recall the time when India won its first World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The said game would now be recreated in Kabir’s 83 with Ranveer Singh essaying the character of Kapil. Speaking about the film in recent reports, the filmmaker revealed about what one can expect from the album of this sports drama.

Kabir Khan has asserted in recent reports that 83 will indeed have a great music album, full of energetic and motivational tracks. However, the filmmaker was quick to add that it wouldn’t have lip-synced numbers for a reason. The director-producer explained that audiences wouldn’t be very welcoming towards sequences featuring Kapil Dev lip-syncing songs in the middle of London streets. And we wouldn’t say the director is wrong!

However, Khan does want to keep music as an integral part of the film and a motivational anthem is definitely on the cards. Besides that, songs for several moods will also be created for the film with Pritam as the music composer. Kabir Khan is also all praises for his music producer and believes that once he gets into the flow, the magic [of music] happens. He also maintained about how much he enjoys working with the music director and described him as a warm person.

On the other hand, the director also spoke about how much he enjoys being on the sets. Kabir Khan called it as a boot camp where everyone is undergoing training. In fact, many players from the Indian cricket team of 1983 including Kapil Dev are coming together for the film where they are helping these actors to understand the game for the biopic.

Also Read : Ranveer Singh’s 83’ to go on floors in May (All DETAILS revealed)