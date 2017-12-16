Exclusive details on Aamir Khan’s next movie – The Mahabharat franchise

Aamir Khan is a superstar with a difference. The superstar was one of the first ones to literally go under the skin of his character and prep for months altogether for his character. Today it’s a norm for most of the actors to do so and it was Aamir Khan who was its pioneer. He took risky by making films on unconventional topics. But he worked hard to ensure that it had enough entertainment value for the audiences.

And now, the superstar is all set to surprise audiences once again. A few days ago, we had reported that the superstar is all set to spend the next decade of his career on a franchise which will stretch into several films, all produced by and starring Aamir Khan. Aamir wants to be so dedicated to this project that he even reportedly opted out of Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute. And now it has to come light that this ten-year-long project for which Aamir Khan is ready to dedicate an entire decade is none other than the epic Mahabharat!

As per reports, Aamir Khan will finish the shoot of Thugs of Hindostan and start work on this mythological film series. Like always, the superstar wants to be involved in all stages of development and would produce all the films in this series. And not just that, he’ll even direct eventually. The first film of this series of films would however be directed by Advait Chandan, who recently directed the much-loved Diwali release Secret Superstar for Aamir Khan Productions. Reportedly, Aamir Khan will also be acting in these films and he wishes to play the role of Lord Krishna. But Karan also remains his favourite character. It remains to be seen now who are the other actors in the film and when does the superstar go on floor with this ambitious project.

Aamir Khan right now is only working on Thugs of Hindostan. It co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and releases on Diwali 2018.