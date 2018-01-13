Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma gets postponed to avoid clash with Sanjay Dutt biopic

When a big-budget, highly awaited film decides to change its release date, it leads to a domino effect. We saw that happening just few days ago when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat announced that it’s releasing on Republic Day. Immediately, Aiyaary makers decided to move two weeks and release their film on February 9. Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari was meanwhile to release on February 9 and it was postponed to March 2.

A similar effect has now taken place after the highly awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor was pushed ahead. It was to initially release on March 30, during the Good Friday weekend. But realizing that the post-production would take time, the makers decided to push forward the date. The new date decided was June 29, two weeks after Eid when Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 will storm the theatres along with the small-budget high-concept flick Fanne Khan, starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

Thanks to this postponement, the makers of Soorma seem to have developed cold feet. After all, their sports biopic was all set to make it to theatres on the same day – June 29. Realizing that a clash with a huge film like Sanjay Dutt biopic can heavily affect their film, they decided to postpone their flick. As of now, the makers are still working out on a new date.

Soorma is about the life of famous hockey player Sandeep Singh. Diljit Dosanjh plays the coveted lead role while Angad Bedi essays the role of Sandeep’s brother Bikramjeet Singh. Taapsee Pannu also features in this flick that is produced by Chitrangda Singh and directed by Shaad Ali.