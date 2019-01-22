Despite their past Ankita Lokhande doesn’t mind working with Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande is less than a week away from making her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita started out as a TV actress with a show called Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Sing Rajput.

The duo was highly appreciated by the audience for their chemistry and they were also beaus for several years. One thing led to another and their relationship came to an end.

When asked about working with her ex flame, Ankita says it’s not up to her. She elaborated by saying that if the script is good, she would definitely work with SSR. The actress went on further about her career and said that it’s just a change of camera for her. Also, that the TV industry required more time than films. She states that she has shot for 128 hours a week while for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it was just 12 hours of shoot a day giving her more time to prepare for the role.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande snapped during Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi promotions at Novotel, Juhu