BREAKING: Shilpa Shinde all set to win Bigg Boss 11

The most awaited day is here. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 will be aired tonight and there’s tremendous excitement among the fans to know who will be emerged as the winner. Four contestants were left in the house – Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde.

As per sources, Puneesh Sharma was already evicted from the show last night. The latest news is that now even Vikas Gupta is out of the race. Hence, both these men are no more eligible to win the coveted Bigg Boss trophy. With only Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde left to fight it out, it has come to light now that it’s none other than Shilpa who may emerge as the winner of season 11 of Bigg Boss!

As we all know, Hina Khan has been one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11. From slut-shaming to questioning a woman’s modesty to insulting south actresses’ and her industry folks, there’s nothing that the lass hasn’t done. Also, reports are pouring in that Shilpa Shinde has signed a show with the television channel airing ‘Bigg Boss’ which has added to the speculations that she might be the winner of this season.

Shilpa Shinde rose to fame by essaying Angoori Bhabhi in ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’. The actress however resigned from the show on a rather controversial note and reappeared on the small screen with ‘Bigg Boss 11’. She is also one of the few who enjoys extensive audience support and is often considered as someone who has sacrificed a lot owing to her image in the show. While she showcased her bully side by making Vikas cry on the second day itself, her game by far seems to have left many impressed.