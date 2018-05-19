BREAKING: Rakesh Roshan to kick off Hrithik Roshan starrer KRRISH 4 and 5 in Bahubali style and here are the details

Well we all know the impact of the Bahubali franchise on the box office and Indian cinema in general. Looks like Rakesh Roshan is the most impressed by the stupendous success of this South blockbuster. The filmmaker, in fact, is so fascinated by the two-part series, that he has decided to play the same formula for his Krrish superhero franchise starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

What we mean is that Rakesh Roshan plans to shoot the fourth and fifth instalment of Krrish together. Readers may be aware that the filmmaker has been planning the next film in this superhero series and had even spoken about it before the release of Kaabil [which was also a Rakesh Roshan production]. However, there has been no update on that front since then.

As of now, Hrithik Roshan is in North India, shooting for Super 30, inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. And now, sources claim that there has been an update on the Krrish front. Furthermore, it seems that the grand success of Bahubali has inspired Rakesh Roshan.

The filmmaker has always maintained that Krrish is a franchise close to his heart and he will be making quite a few instalments before ending it. So now, he has decided to make not one but two films together. Readers may recall that when Bahubali was announced it was two part series by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and the actors had already shot for a major chunk when the first instalment was releasing. Now for Krrish, Rakesh has decided to follow a similar schedule like the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.

However, details of when the scripting will be complete and when the cast will be finalized are yet to be seen. But what is sure is that the two parts will be scripted and shot together. The fourth installment is expected to take off from where Krrish 3 left.