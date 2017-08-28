BREAKING: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan jailed for 20 years by special CBI court

A special CBI court has sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan for 20 years in jail. The decision was taken today by CBI judge Jagdeep Singh at at Rohtak’s Sunariya jail where the hearing took place. The CBI lawyer had asked for maximum punishment and asked for life imprisonment. But the defence lawyer argued that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is a social worker who has done a lot for the welfare of the people. At this point, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan pleaded for leniency, even broke down and reminded about his role for the ‘Swacch Bharat’ campaign of the Government of India.

CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two cases that date back to 2002, said defence lawyer S K Garg Narwana. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will have to pay Rs.15 lakh fine each in 2 cases and Rs.14 lakh each to be paid to both victims.

The rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan was filed way back in 2002. He was convicted of his crime on Friday August 25 at the special CBI court in Panchkula. The moment the verdict was out; Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s followers went berserk and destroyed property, injured people and even journalists. OB vans of several news channels were set on fire.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan has a Bollywood connect as well. He has acted in five films till now, all under the MSG film series.