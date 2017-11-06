BREAKING: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Arjun Patiala

After making his directorial debut this year with the romantic thriller Raabta, Dinesh Vijan has reunited with Kriti Sanon for his upcoming production titled Arjun Patiala under his production banner, Maddock Films. Diljit Dosanjh who had made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s 2016 drug drama Udta Punjab, has been cast opposite her.

Kriti Sanon plays a journalist while Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role is a quirky, small town guy. It’s a character-driven comedy and will roll in February 2018. The film will be shot in Punjab. Dinesh Vijan who has earlier produced films like Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Homi Adajania’s Cocktail, Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur and more recently Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium, confirmed the news, saying, “The Hindi film audience has already experienced Diljit’s intensity, now it’s time to laugh with him. Kriti is moving from Bareilly to Patiala to deliver another small town surprise and this time she is holding a pen.”

Diljit confirms news and adds, “Maddock Films is a set of young, talented and creative minds who I am really excited to work with. I feel great connect and energy with the team Maddock as well as with Kriti

Kriti added, “I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi, I realised that I enjoyed being a part of this world too. I am really looking forward to start shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit who I feel is extremely talented and I am also thrilled to be back with the Maddock team”