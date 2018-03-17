Bollywood Hungama
Akshay Kumar and other celebrities pray for the well-being of Irrfan Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Irrfan Khan took his fans by a surprise when he tweeted about suffering from an illness a few days ago. Followed by that, there were many speculations about the ailment Irrfan was suffering from. While some of his well-wishers requested the media to stop spreading these rumours, others patiently waited until the actor took to social media yet again as promised.

A day ago, Irrfan Khan keeping up with his promise, returned to post about his illness on social media. The actor revealed that he is suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour and assured his fans that he is currently undergoing treatment for the same. With the announcement, several of Irrfan’s Bollywood colleagues took to Twitter to express their concerns and pray for his well-being. From Akshay Kumar to Arjun Rampal to Madhur Bhandarkar, many celebs have come together to extend their well-wishes to the star. Here are a few tweets we came across:

Akshay Kumar


Shankar Mahadevan


Madhur Bhandarkar


Manish Paul


Neha Dhupia


Zareen Khan


Arjun Rampal


Divya Dutta


Elli Avram


Hansal Mehta


Dia Mirza

