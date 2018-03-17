Akshay Kumar and other celebrities pray for the well-being of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan took his fans by a surprise when he tweeted about suffering from an illness a few days ago. Followed by that, there were many speculations about the ailment Irrfan was suffering from. While some of his well-wishers requested the media to stop spreading these rumours, others patiently waited until the actor took to social media yet again as promised.

A day ago, Irrfan Khan keeping up with his promise, returned to post about his illness on social media. The actor revealed that he is suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour and assured his fans that he is currently undergoing treatment for the same. With the announcement, several of Irrfan’s Bollywood colleagues took to Twitter to express their concerns and pray for his well-being. From Akshay Kumar to Arjun Rampal to Madhur Bhandarkar, many celebs have come together to extend their well-wishes to the star. Here are a few tweets we came across:

Akshay Kumar

You’re a fighter and a winner. Thoughts and prayers for your speedy recovery @irrfank ???????? https://t.co/tzAhG2q0ex — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 16, 2018



Shankar Mahadevan

Dear @irrfank

It’s no coincidence that four of the six letters in health are “heal”

I hope each day brings you renewed strength and much closer to recovery. God bless and take care.

Lots of love https://t.co/WyFb8aibIV — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) March 17, 2018



Madhur Bhandarkar

Manish Paul

Praying for your speedy recovery sir!!everything will be fine soon???????????????? @irrfank https://t.co/vDdXEIof1n — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) March 17, 2018



Neha Dhupia

Our prayers for a speedy recovery … get well soon sir @irrfank ???? https://t.co/nX9UWoKYFL — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 17, 2018



Zareen Khan

Wish u a very speedy recovery and all our prayers with u Sir @irrfank ????????????✨ https://t.co/VUdbuTsT0N — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) March 16, 2018



Divya Dutta

Get well real soon @irrfank .the movies ur colleagues n ur fans await u…. dost jaldi se theek hon and enthrall us wt some more of ur magical performances. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 16, 2018



Elli Avram

Strength and Blessings to you???? — Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) March 16, 2018



Hansal Mehta

Prayers for you Irrfan. You are precious. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 16, 2018



Dia Mirza

Sending your way love, light and healing @irrfank ???????? https://t.co/olSvzLzfsl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 16, 2018

