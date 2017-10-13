Aditya Pancholi and wife Zarina Wahab take legal action against Kangana Ranaut

With a new leaflet being opened as Hrithik Roshan for the first time reacted to the much talked about controversy with co-actor Kangana Ranaut, the scandal has also dragged names of other actors who were involved in the actress’ life. One amongst them was Aditya Pancholi who was at the receiving end when Kangana Ranaut passed remarks about his behaviour as well as made comments on his family on a show being aired on national television. Not the one to be silent, the actor has now taken legal action against the actress.

Reportedly, Aditya Pancholi has pressed charges against Kangana Ranaut under sections 499 and 500 [defamation and punishment for defamation] at the Andheri Court. While neither Aditya’s lawyers Zameer Khan and Shreya Srivastav nor Kangana Rananut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has divulged much details, Aditya Pancholi maintained that he did not take this step out of anger but because he was upset.

Talking about this, Aditya Pancholi also revealed that they had initially sent a legal notice to Kangana and her team demanding an unconditional apology on the same national television platform where the actress had made derogatory remake against him. However, Pancholi mentioned that they were dissatisfied with their response to the legal notice and what left the actor even more upset was the fact that Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli went on to drag his wife, son and his daughter into the scandal. This prompted him and his wife Zarina Wahab to file a civil and criminal defamation against her.

Of late, when Hrithik Roshan spoke against the actress for the first time, the superstar received a lot of support from his colleagues and fraternity in general. And the sudden decision of Aditya Pancholi taking the help of law after all these, has raised questions of whether Hrithik’s outburst encouraged the Pancholis to take this step. However, Aditya clearly denies the same stating that his case has nothing to do with Hrithik Roshan and that he can sort the matter on his own. According to him, he decided to take this step as a means of protecting his family who have now been dragged into the scandal.

Also, Aditya Pancholi seems to be expecting a positive response from the Indian judicial system as he added that a court case is fought on the basis of merit and evidence and not on remarks and statements that are made in public.