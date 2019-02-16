Zarina Wahab to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother in his biopic

We have recently announced that actor Manoj Joshi is playing the role of Mr Amit Shah in the most anticipated biopic of the year- PM Narendra Modi. If that was not enough, we have now learnt that, veteran actress Zarina Wahab will be playing the role of honorable Prime Minister’s mother Heeraben Modi in the film.

Also, television actress Barkha Bisht will be paying the role of PM Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben in the film. The Prime Minister has always said in his speeches that his mother is one of the major support systems of his life. Even though he is busy with his National duties, he always makes sure to visit her and take care of her in every possible way.

Producer Sandip Ssingh shares, “These two characters were one of the most crucial ones in the film. I am glad that Zarina Ji agreed on doing it as no one other than her could have done a better job. Barkha is playing his wife and she is doing a great job. I am happy to have such a powerful and talented cast for this film.”

Actress Zarina Wahab says, “It’s an honour to play the role of the mother of Honourable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. This is going to be one of the most special roles I have ever played. I hope the audience like it.” Barkha Bisht said, “I am grateful to Mr Sandip Ssingh for giving me an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing film. I had a great experience working with him earlier in Ram Leela and I know playing Jashodaben is going to be interesting too.”

The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages making a splash on the internet. PM Narendra Modi the biopic will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.

The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi. Directed by biopic maestro Omung Kumar, this much-anticipated biopic comprising an ensemble cast has versatile actor Vivekanand Oberoi in and as PM Narendra Modi.

