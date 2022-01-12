comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.01.2022 | 1:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan to star in The Beanie Bubble for Apple

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Emmy Award winner Zach Galifianakis and Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks will be starring alongside Succession star Sarah Snook and Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan in The Beanie Bubble that has landed at Apple.

Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan to star in The Beanie Bubble for Apple

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Beanie Bubble is based on Zac Bissonette’s book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute, which is inspired by the craze in the ’90s that saw the plush animals toys collected as financial investments due to their prospective resale values.

The description for the movie reads, “It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.”

The Imagine Entertainment project was written by Saturday Night Live alum Kristin Gore, who will co-direct the movie with husband and fellow filmmaker Damian Kulash, the Grammy-winning lead singer behind the band Ok Go. Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder will produce under the company’s first look with the tech giant.

Apple and Imagine’s upcoming projects include Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong and docuseries The Supermodels.

Also Read: Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman starrer Ron’s Gone Wrong to release in India on October 29

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson to star in…

Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi record…

Kim Woo Bin, Esom and Kang You Seok to star…

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts…

Bhumi Pednekar cast opposite Arjun Kapoor in…

Laura Donnelly joins Gael Garcia Bernal in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification