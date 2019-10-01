Bollywood Hungama

Yash Raj Films planning a SEQUEL to the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer War?

BySubhash K. Jha

Here is news for those eagerly awaiting the Hrithik RoshanTiger Shroff war that begins this week. Director Siddharth Anand and producers Yash Raj Films already have plans to turn War into a full-fledged franchise like Dhoom.

According to a well-placed source, there is ample room to carry the War story forward. “Hrithik and Tiger’s characters have been written to move forward into a franchise. And their chemistry onscreen is so kinetic that after seeing the end product producer Aditya Chopra is more determined than ever to take the Hrithik – Tiger combo forward. Of course it all depends on how the film fares.”

Many times plans to do a sequel/franchise are thwarted if a film fails. A case in point is the Prabhas starrer Saaho. It may be mentioned here that Yash Raj already has a booming franchise film Dhoom to its credit. However that product seems struck after its director Vijay Krishna Acharya delivered a dud titled Thugs Of Hindostan.

Also Read: “Fear that it drives me to perform to the level that I have to” – says Tiger Shroff before performing an action sequence in War

