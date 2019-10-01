Here is news for those eagerly awaiting the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff war that begins this week. Director Siddharth Anand and producers Yash Raj Films already have plans to turn War into a full-fledged franchise like Dhoom.

According to a well-placed source, there is ample room to carry the War story forward. “Hrithik and Tiger’s characters have been written to move forward into a franchise. And their chemistry onscreen is so kinetic that after seeing the end product producer Aditya Chopra is more determined than ever to take the Hrithik – Tiger combo forward. Of course it all depends on how the film fares.”

Many times plans to do a sequel/franchise are thwarted if a film fails. A case in point is the Prabhas starrer Saaho. It may be mentioned here that Yash Raj already has a booming franchise film Dhoom to its credit. However that product seems struck after its director Vijay Krishna Acharya delivered a dud titled Thugs Of Hindostan.

Also Read: “Fear that it drives me to perform to the level that I have to” – says Tiger Shroff before performing an action sequence in War

More Pages: War Box Office Collection