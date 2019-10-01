Bollywood Hungama

Shahid Kapoor talks about the struggles of balancing family life with work and how Mira thinks she isn’t his priority

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh marking his first Rs. 200 crore + hit, the film went on to make big money at the box office and impressed the audience. While we were all aware of how good an actor Shahid really is, his performance in Kabir Singh managed to out-do all his previous films including Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. In his recent interview, he spoke about how he tries really hard to manage his work life and giving time to his wife and kids.

He is constantly on the move working for either a film or a brand shoot; he finds it really difficult to manage his time and struggles to strike a balance between the two. He also revealed that it’s difficult for him to maintain friendships and he is terrible when it comes to long-distance relationships. Talking about managing his time, he revealed that his wife, Mira Kapoor, does not feel like she is a priority while he feels guilty about not giving enough time to himself.

Shahid has not announced his next project but there are reports of him being roped in for the remake of Jersey.

Also Read: ‘No one questioned Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor’: Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism

