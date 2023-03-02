Kriti is set to perform a special act on her previous hit numbers at the ceremony and set the stage on fire.

Kriti Sanon is on a complete roll currently. The actress is all set to headline a star-studded grand opening ceremony of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament this Saturday. Kriti is set to perform a special act on her previous hit numbers at the ceremony and set the stage on fire.

The source revealed that the actress will be grooving to the peppy songs and entertain the audience with her electrifying performance. It is a very special and empowering act that Kriti will be performing for the teams participating. She will also be grooving on her previous hit numbers like 'Thumkeshwari' and 'Param Sundari', which is surely going to be a treat for her fans.

The opening ceremony will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, March 4. The tournament is women’s cricket’s equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is among the biggest, most expensive women’s sporting leagues in the world.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will be seen in Adipurush next alongside Prabhas. She also has Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff slated to release this year in October. Apart from these, Kriti will also be seen in The Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

