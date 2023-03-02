comscore

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan faces FIR charges along with two realty developers over Lucknow property

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan faces FIR charges along with two realty developers over Lucknow property

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan faces FIR charges along with two realty developers over Lucknow property

FIR has been filed against Gauri Khan on the grounds of breach of trust.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recent reports suggest that an FIR has been lodged against Gauri Khan by a Mumbai resident who invested in a property in Lucknow. The co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment and owner of Gauri Khan Designs is also the brand ambassador for the realty developers Tulsiani Group. The said complaint has been registered against Khan along with Anil Tulsiani, the Chief Managing Director, as well as Mahesh Tulsiani, the Director of the company.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan faces FIR charges along with two realty developers over Lucknow property

The complainant Kirit Jaswant Shah, has alleged that he had purchased a property in the Tulsiani Group construction, worth Rs. 86 lakhs, of which he still hasn’t received possession. While the complaint against the company heads was for the delay, Gauri Khan, being the brand ambassador, has been accused of breach of trust. The complaint against Khan has been filed under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per Times of India report, the FIR registered by Shah read, "I visited the company’s office in Sushant Golf City the same year and met its directors and agreed to buy a flat worth Rs 86 lakh. I was assured that I would get the flat’s possession in 2016. But since then a lot of time has elapsed and I have not got the flat. Later, I found out that the agreement of the flat booked by me had been transferred by the company to somebody else." In the said report, Shah has also alleged that he decided to invest and brought the Lucknow property after Gauri was roped in as their brand face.

Readers would be aware that Gauri Khan is a popular celebrity interior designer, who has even kicked off her own show recently of her redesigning the homes of some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The entrepreneur has also designed residences of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Also Read: Gauri Khan walks in style at the airport as she gets clicked

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

