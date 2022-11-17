The highly anticipated film, Haddi starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender woman, has been creating buzz since the time the first look was dropped.

“Working with transgender women has been an incredible experience in Haddi,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Zee Studios’ project

The conversations around the film have been spreading like wildfire, and the netizens are excited to see more of the actor from the film. Now with Nawazuddin playing an entirely new character in the film, the actor sheds some light on his experience working with real-life transgender women for Haddi.

Nawazuddin, who known for playing some unique and acclaimed roles, will next be seen in another unconventional role in his upcoming film Haddi. The motion picture has piqued the audience's interest and has showcased Siddiqui pushing the envelope as an actor.

Nawazuddin, who worked with more than 80+ real-life transgender women in the film, talks about his experience as he says, “Working with real-life trans women has been an incredible experience in Haddi, an honor and a privilege to understand & learn more about the community. Their presence was empowering."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is a noir revenge drama produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios. The film will release in 2023.

