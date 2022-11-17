Karan Johar is all set to launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim. The former couple’s elder son Ibrahim will be launched by Karan Johar in early 2023 . The film will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani who has been closely associated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ever since he played a small role in Student Of The Year in 2016. Kayoze also directed the segment entitled Ankahee in Dharma Productions’ omnibus Ankahee Dastaan.

Saif Ali Khan’s Son To Be Launched by Karan Johar

The Kayoze-directed yet-untitled debut film of Ibrahim Ali Khan will follow the release of the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Incidentally, Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani… Karan Johar was supposed to launch Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan. But before he could zero in on the right vehicle, she made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. With Karan’s blessings, of course.

