What’s Your Pick: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Eudon Choi or Radhika Apte in Gucci?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, as we all know, is one of the biggest fashionistas as far as celebrities are concerned. Fashion, for her is always on point and something out of the box. She loves experimenting on her looks. As for Radhika Apte, she believes in minimal and elegant dressing. Usually opting for classics, Radhika sure knows how to turn heads around. Both the divas recently took to their Instagram to share their latest pictures and we are blown away by their beauty.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a beautiful tangerine colored pant-suit with balloon sleeves and loose pants and she absolutely slayed the look. Her outfit was by the Eudon Choi Studio and she paired it up with the classic Louis Vuitton shoes and a duffel bag. With minimal makeup and gorgeous golden earrings, she posed for the Swiss luxury watch brand, IWC. She kept her hair sleek and in a low ponytail with side partition completing the look. As for Radhika, she was dressed in a similar colored dress wrap-around dress by Gucci. The dress had a thigh high cut and Radhika is seen flaunting her gorgeous legs in the pictures. Radhika’s dress had a deep low neck and similar ballooned sleeves as Sonam. Her hair was done in tight curls and went perfectly well with her Jimmy Choo footwear. For accessories, she went for a delicate diamond necklace with similar drop-down earrings and a bracelet. She posed for the Paper magazine looking like the absolute queen she is.

Whose look did you like the most? Do let us know. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salman. Radhika will be seen starring with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. Both the movies are slated to release in 2019.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Marmar Halim evening gown in Doha