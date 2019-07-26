Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.07.2019 | 5:16 PM IST

Waluscha De Sousa to co-host Nach Baliye Season 9!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

From a supermodel to an actress to a host, Waluscha De Sousa will now be seen as a co-host on the popular reality show Nach Baliye 9. The actress will be making her grand entry with a dhamakedaar performance in a pink shimmery dress, flaunting her sizzling dance moves. Waluscha received a warm welcome on the show by the judges and contestants and she is excited to be a part of it.

Waluscha De Sousa to co-host Nach Baliye Season 9!

The suspense about Maniesh Paul’s Jodi daar on the dance reality show has finally been revealed. In the recent teaser, we get a glimpse of the Hi 5 Princess straight out of the Hi 5 Palace. This isn’t the first time the actress turned host, earlier Waluscha was seen hosting CCL season 7 and showed her quirky side.

After ruling the ramp with her confidence and delivering exceptional performance in movies, we can’t wait to see what she has in stores for us next.

ALSO READ: Fan actress Waluscha De Sousa joins Time To Dance along with Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif

