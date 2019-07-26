REVEALED: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey is a REMAKE of this Ajith-starrer!

The Friday morning became a pleasantly surprising one for Akshay Kumar fans and also for trade and industry. After all, Sajid Nadiadwala, after announcing Kick 2’s shooting details yesterday, today made another dhamakedaar announcement. He is all set to produce Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, on Christmas 2020. Farhad Samji, who is also directing Housefull 4, will be helming this film. Sajid Nadiadwala didn’t just make a formal announcement. He also unveiled the first look of the film and that upped the excitement. It showcases Akshay in a no-nonsense dhoti-clad action avatar. The look is badass and it seems like the film will be a great masala entertainer, a space wherein Akshay excels.

Akshay Kumar’s look is a bit of a character from down South, and it has led to buzz whether this is a remake of a successful South film. A lot of film names have been speculated but we have found out that Bachchan Pandey is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. It starred Ajith and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles. It was a success at the box office and was also remade in Telugu titled Katamarayudu starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan. A Kannada remake is also in the works.

Says a source, “Veeram is an immensely successful film. It does well even when the dubbed Hindi version is aired on TV. Akshay will suit the role reprised by Ajith in the original as the elder brother. And just like in Veeram, Bachchan Pandey will have some great actors playing the role of his four younger brothers. These characters are also crucial to the film and add a lot to the film’s entertainment quotient. And Farhad Samji is expected to pen some great one-liners.”

The source adds, “Bachchan Pandey is not a scene-to-scene remake of Veeram. The makers have added a great twist and hence, those who have seen the original will also be in for a surprise.”

Besides Akshay Kumar however, the rest of the casting is yet to be done. The source continues, “Tamannaah Bhatia played the female lead in the original. She is popular in Bollywood and it won’t be surprising if she gets to play the lead in Bachchan Pandey as well. But the makers are looking at other options. Even the villains in Veeram like Atul Kulkarni and Pradeep Rawat are known by Hindi audiences but nothing is finalized as of now.” Pradeep Rawat coincidentally played the role of villain in both the original and remake version of Ghajini.

With so many factors going in its favour, Bachchan Pandey seems like a winner from the announcement stage itself. “Akshay Kumar will begin next year with a bang with Sooryavanshi. It is expected to be his biggest grosser. This will be followed by Laxmmi Bomb, also a remake, and a guaranteed super hit. And now Bachchan Pandey is also a sure-shot blockbuster. 2020 will surely prove to be landmark year for the superstar,” the source signs off.

