Last Updated 23.08.2019 | 8:35 AM IST

Varun Dhawan to sport 4 tattoos for his role in Street Dancer 3D!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D, is thrilled to be working with the director for the second time. Even though the team has wrapped the shoot for the film and are clearly missing each other’s company way too much, they are usually seen sharing fun behind-the-scenes videos and photos. Varun even took to his YouTube channel to share a few glimpses from his journey on sets.

Varun Dhawan to sport 4 tattoos for his role in Street Dancer 3D!

We, at Bollywood Hungama, had reported that Varun Dhawan will be seen sporting a Michael Jackson tattoo on his right forearm in every film he does with Remo. The director-actor duo is a huge Michael Jackson fan and Remo went on to say that this tattoo has become an integral part of Varun Dhawan’s character in the film. Apart from this, Varun will also be seen sporting a player controls tattoo under his right collarbone, a detailed tattoo of Lord Natraj on his right bicep, and a three-tier belt on his left forearm.

We can’t wait to hear Varun talk about his tattoos in detail! Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to sport a Michael Jackson tattoo in every film he does with Remo D’souza, here’s why!

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection

