comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.01.2025 | 3:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan begins Vadodara schedule of Sitaare Zameen Par; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan begins Vadodara schedule of Sitaare Zameen Par; deets inside

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan begins Vadodara schedule of Sitaare Zameen Par; deets inside
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The excitement for the release of Aamir Khan's next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is rising to a fever pitch. The superstar is known for delivering stellar performances and impactful stories, and everyone is eagerly anticipating another masterpiece with this film.

Aamir Khan begins Vadodara schedule of Sitaare Zameen Par; deets inside

Aamir Khan begins Vadodara schedule of Sitaare Zameen Par; deets inside

Adding to the buzz, an interesting update has emerged—Aamir Khan is currently shooting for the film in Vadodara, Gujarat. The shoot is scheduled to take place from January 21st to 25th. This update has heightened the excitement, as fans are eagerly waiting to see Aamir Khan back on the big screen.

Sitaare Zameen Par is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language sports drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It is a sequel to Aamir's 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. Speaking of the film, during a chat with Teh Hollywood Reporter, Aamir called it "a beautiful story" and explained, “The easiest way I can describe it is that, Taare Zameen Par is a very emotional film which makes you cry. Sitaare Zameen Par makes you laugh, it’s a humorous film. The theme is similar, of people with different abilities, different intelligence, or with different challenges. But it’s humour as opposed to emotions.”

He further added, “In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par. In Taare Zameen Par, the person who was with the challenge in the film, Ishaan, was helped by my character. In Sitaare Zameen Par, it’s the ten people with challenges, they help me, the supposedly normal person. So I feel it goes much further. I hope it turns out well.”

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

Also Read: Aamir Khan asks Salman Khan to check his phone; latter says, “Kya check karu yaar. Ya toh Reena Dutta ya Kiran Rao ka message rehga”

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan to host the 25th…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force…

Aamir Khan asks Salman Khan to check his…

Bhumi Pednekar to represent India at Davos…

FWICE addresses mishap on the sets of Mere…

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat gets four action…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification