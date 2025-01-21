The excitement for the release of Aamir Khan's next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is rising to a fever pitch. The superstar is known for delivering stellar performances and impactful stories, and everyone is eagerly anticipating another masterpiece with this film.

Adding to the buzz, an interesting update has emerged—Aamir Khan is currently shooting for the film in Vadodara, Gujarat. The shoot is scheduled to take place from January 21st to 25th. This update has heightened the excitement, as fans are eagerly waiting to see Aamir Khan back on the big screen.

Sitaare Zameen Par is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language sports drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It is a sequel to Aamir's 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. Speaking of the film, during a chat with Teh Hollywood Reporter, Aamir called it "a beautiful story" and explained, “The easiest way I can describe it is that, Taare Zameen Par is a very emotional film which makes you cry. Sitaare Zameen Par makes you laugh, it’s a humorous film. The theme is similar, of people with different abilities, different intelligence, or with different challenges. But it’s humour as opposed to emotions.”

He further added, “In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par. In Taare Zameen Par, the person who was with the challenge in the film, Ishaan, was helped by my character. In Sitaare Zameen Par, it’s the ten people with challenges, they help me, the supposedly normal person. So I feel it goes much further. I hope it turns out well.”

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

