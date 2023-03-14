Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced Rashmika Mandanna as India’s first brand advocate. The brand is known for bringing forth the best of contemporary collections combining fashion with sports and heritage with innovation. With her stylish persona, playful vibe, and endearing energy, Rashmika resonates well with the brand ethos. She was present at Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe look.

A versatile, award-winning actor, both critically and commercially acclaimed for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & Tamil Cinema, Rashmika has created a niche for herself in the very competitive Indian cinema industry. She enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation and has been bestowed with the title, 'National Crush of India'. Rashmika’s reach within the Indian market is incredible, with a massive 36 million following on Instagram (@rashmika_mandanna). She topped Forbes India’s list of most influential actors.

With her unique minimalistic fashion aesthetics and confidence – Rashmika embodies everything that the brand stands for. “I am extremely excited to be associated with Onitsuka Tiger as their contemporary collection completely resonates with my sartorial sense - unique, minimalistic and artistic. The brand allows me to showcase all aspects of my personality while experimenting with fashion forward styles and silhouettes. I’m excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold.” said Onitsuka Tiger’s India first brand advocate Rashmika Mandanna.

The theme of Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2023 Collection is Japanese minimalism. Under the direction of creative director Andrea Pompilio, this collection combines innovative forms with heritage and expresses the pinnacle of beauty through a subtractive aesthetic that strips away what is not necessary.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rule in the pipeline.

