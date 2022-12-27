Almost a month ago, the teaser of the Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen collaboration, The Kerala Story hit the tube. But it seems that the film has run into trouble. The teaser showcased Adah Sharma, who is expected to be the leading lady of the film, talking about how women are brainwashed to join the ISIS organization. After its release, it faced allegations of how facts were blown out of the promotion and some of them even called it ‘inaccurate’. Furthermore, a few politicians also called out the filmmaker and demanded the ban of The Kerala Story.

Even though he did not clarify the matter, Vipul Shah addressed the issue during an interview with Mid-Day wherein he asserted that they have evidence to support their claims. In these reports, Vipul Shah talked about the allegations, saying, "We will address [the accusations] in due time. Nothing we say will be without the evidence. When we present our facts and figures, people will get the answers. Whether they choose to accept them or not is their choice. Director Sudipto Sen has researched extensively for four years before starting the film."

Vipul Shah addresses allegations of ‘inaccurate facts’ against his film The Kerala Story

He added, “We are making a film on a big tragedy. If I feel that I want to tell this story as a filmmaker, then, discussion on whether I am pro-establishment or not will only reflect an individual’s point of view. As a filmmaker, I only think of the story that touches my heart, and moves me enough to want to narrate it.”

For the unversed, the teaser of The Kerala Story showcases Adah Sharma talking about two important parts of her life. While she starts introducing herself as a nurse who aims to protect people, she further goes on to add how she is an ISIS agent in Afghanistan jail. She also goes on to add that about 32,000 girls are trapped in this world and also added that this kind of racket has been functioning openly in the state, with many women falling prey to it each time.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film will feature Adah Sharma along with an ensemble cast.

