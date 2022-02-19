Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now officially husband and wife. The duo tied the knot yesterday (February 18) in a closed intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Reportedly, the wedding happened in Himachal Pradesh.

The first set of pictures from the wedding is now out. However, neither Vikrant nor Sheetal have officially shared them. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Vikrant rocked a stylish pink Sherwani with a pink turban, while Sheetal went for the quintessential red bridal lehenga.

For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November 2019 and have been in a steady relationship since 2015. Earlier on Valentine’s Day, several reports surfaced online, confirming the duo registering their marriage, in presence of his family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra.

