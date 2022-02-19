comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2022 | 10:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now officially husband and wife. The duo tied the knot yesterday (February 18) in a closed intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Reportedly, the wedding happened in Himachal Pradesh.

The first set of pictures from the wedding is now out. However, neither Vikrant nor Sheetal have officially shared them. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Vikrant rocked a stylish pink Sherwani with a pink turban, while Sheetal went for the quintessential red bridal lehenga.

For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November 2019 and have been in a steady relationship since 2015. Earlier on Valentine’s Day, several reports surfaced online, confirming the duo registering their marriage, in presence of his family members.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by eWood (@ewood_ent)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ:Vikrant Massey marries longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur; registers marriage on Valentine’s Day

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh highlights star-studded fiesta…

TXT member Yeonjun tests positive for…

Tahir Raj Bhasin launches his own chat show…

K-pop group A.C.E member Byeongkwan to…

Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor starrer…

Olivia Rodrigo and Producer Adam Faze split…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification