The Bigg Boss Khabri also shared a short clip from the upcoming episode showcasing how the actress was told about her exit from the reality show.

Jiya Shankar, who won many hearts in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, seems to be the next contestant whose journey in the reality show is expected to come to an end. The actress is expected to be the next contestant to be evicted from the Salman Khan hosted show and along with that, it will also lock the five finalists, which includes Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and Pooja Bhatt.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted from the show

In a recently released clip on social media, the contestants of the show were presented a calendar, wherein they were asked to turn the pages as they recalled their fondest memories on the show. In the announcement made by Bigg Boss, he also said that the last page of this calendar features the face of the contestant whose journey in the show has come to an end. Needless to say, when Abhishek Malhan turned the page, it was Jiya Shankar. The actress bid adieu to everyone and the house emotionally and at the same time, she was also seen sharing her best wishes to the top five finalists on the show.



For the unversed, the show had Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav, who were also nominated along with Jiya for elimination, whereas, Abhishek, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve were already confirmed to be the finalists of the show.

Jiya Shankar has in the past won hearts with her cute bond with Abhishek Malhan, which came into the limelight and a lot was also being written about her bond with Dubai based contestant Jad Hadid, who was eliminated last week alongside Avinash Sachdev.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which is known for its twists and immense drama, streams on JioCinema app and the audiences can watch the show 24x7.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav says he would design “salwar suit” for Uorfi Javed; watch latter’s reaction

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.