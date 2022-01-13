After over a year of dating, the Transformers actress Megan Fox is engaged to rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes ... and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

In his own Instagram post, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond engagement ring, and wrote, "Yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me." "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly, while filming her movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The pair made their relationship Instagram official last summer after she appeared in his 'Bloody Valentine' music video. In their first joint interview as a couple, she called Kelly her "twin flame" and said that they had an instant connection on set.

Megan Fox split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons — Journey River, 4½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½. Green, who is also a dad to 19-year-old son Kassius, confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

