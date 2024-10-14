Vidhu Vinod Chopra plans to re-release Shikara in 2025; recalls James Cameron watching the film in New Zealand: “He told me the film reminded him of Doctor Zhivago”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's cinematic journey, marked by both commercial successes and critical acclaim, has always been one of unwavering passion and artistic vision. His 2020 film, Shikara, a poignant exploration of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, may not have achieved box office triumph, but it resonated deeply with a particular audience: Oscar-winning director James Cameron.

Cameron, renowned for his groundbreaking work on films like Avatar, was struck by a remarkable similarity between Shikara and his favourite film, Doctor Zhivago. This revelation came to light during a session at the IFP Season 14, where Chopra recounted his encounter with Cameron. Over a glass of wine, the two filmmakers connected on a profound level, sharing a mutual admiration for each other's work. “I didn’t see the failure because when James Cameron saw the film in New Zealand, he walked up to me and said, ‘This film reminds me of my favourite film in the world, Doctor Zhivago,” he said.

Shikara, set against the backdrop of a tumultuous period in Kashmir's history, had a profound impact on Cameron. The film's themes of displacement, resilience, and the enduring power of the human spirit mirrored those found in Doctor Zhivago, a classic love story set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution. “Three bottles of wine were arranged for us. He was in the middle of shooting ‘Avatar’ (sequel) and we drank till early hours of morning. That for me is success. Your success or failure comes from you. You need to do your best, if your best is not good enough, don’t worry, do it again,” Chopra said on October 12.

Chopra expressed his gratitude for Cameron's recognition. He emphasized that true success extends beyond commercial metrics, often residing in the profound connections forged between a film and its audience. The filmmaker plans to re-release Shikara in 2025 with the original title Love Letter from Kashmir.

