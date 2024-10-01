At the IIFA 2024 event in Abu Dhabi, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra made an exciting announcement—his next film, Zero Se Shuruwat, a prequel to the critically acclaimed and successful 12th Fail. The prequel is set to release on December 13 and will feature the same cast, including Vikrant Massey, who portrayed the lead role in 12th Fail. The original film, based on Anurag Pathak's book, tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces 12th Fail prequel, Zero Se Shuruwat, at IIFA 2024; Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Approach to Awards

While walking the IIFA red carpet alongside his wife, film critic Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra candidly addressed questions about awards. When asked whether he would submit 12th Fail for the Oscars, the filmmaker replied, "I am not an award fellow. I'm here at IIFA because of my wife, Anupama. I'm actually just accompanying her today. For me, the most important thing—the real award—is when you make a film and, after watching it, you can either say, 'Ah, I nailed it,' or admit, 'That didn't quite work.'"

12th Fail: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey, received praise for its portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming an IPS officer. The film not only focuses on his determination but also on the role his wife, Shraddha Joshi, played in his success. Medha Shankar plays the lead female role alongside Massey. 12th Fail is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: SRK hints about ‘tough time’ during Aryan Khan’s arrest at IIFA 2024 and makes special request to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.