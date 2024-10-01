Zee Studios brings back the comedy film to cinemas on October 18, offering a chance for audiences to enjoy its charm and laughter.

Zee Studios is gearing up to re-release the beloved comedy film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in cinemas on October 18. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, features a talented cast including the versatile Manoj Bajpayee, the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh, and the charming Fatima Sana Shaikh. This light-hearted entertainer is making a comeback for those who may have missed its initial release in 2020, and it's poised to tickle the funny bone of audiences once again.

A winning combination of talent

The film's appeal lies in the impressive performances of its lead actors. Diljit Dosanjh brings his undeniable screen presence and comedic brilliance, while Manoj Bajpayee showcases his exceptional craft, creating a delightful contrast that keeps viewers engaged. Fatima Sana Shaikh adds her own unique charm, rounding out a cast that perfectly balances humour and heart.

Navigating challenges and leaving an impression

Originally released during a challenging time for the film industry, as theatres began to reopen post-pandemic, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences despite the odds. The film's humour and heartwarming moments resonated with viewers, making it a standout choice during its initial run. Now, with its re-release, moviegoers will have another opportunity to experience the magic of this comedy on the big screen.

Get ready for a fun-filled experience

As the release date approaches, anticipation is building among fans eager to catch Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in their hilarious showdown once again. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set to remind audiences of the importance of laughter.

