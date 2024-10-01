The much-anticipated third season of the acclaimed series is underway in Delhi-NCR, with a focus on human trafficking.

The production of Delhi Crime 3 has officially commenced, as per a report in Hindustan Times. The show features a stellar cast that includes Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, and Rasika Dugal. Following reports of Huma joining the ensemble, insiders have confirmed that filming began in Greater Noida about ten days ago. This marks a significant milestone for the series, which has garnered critical acclaim in its previous seasons.

Filming locations and schedule

According to Hindustan Times source, the decision to kick off shooting in the capital was deliberate. Although the initial plan was to start in early September, the team awaited Huma's availability. Currently, the cast is working on a variety of scenes, capturing dynamic shots in police stations, havelis, and local roads in Greater Noida. Notably, the previous seasons featured similar locations, which helps maintain continuity in the series’ gritty narrative. Following the Greater Noida schedule, the team plans to transition to various locations in Delhi for additional filming, with a shooting timeline of over two months.

New themes and storyline

As excitement builds for the upcoming season, it has been revealed that Delhi Crime 3 will tackle the pressing issue of human trafficking. This thematic shift promises to deepen the series' exploration of crime and societal challenges, aligning with the show’s reputation for tackling significant and relevant issues. Additionally, the makers plan to release the season in two parts, with the first instalment expected by mid-2025.

Casting and future additions

While the core cast remains a focal point, many new members are expected to join the ensemble, although specific details about these additions have not been disclosed yet. This expansion suggests that the upcoming season aims to introduce fresh narratives and characters, enriching the storytelling experience for viewers.

As filming progresses, fans of the series are eager to see how the story unfolds in this new season.

