Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to inform fans that the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would be unveiled on September 27. And now, we bring you an update on when the much-awaited trailer of the horror comedy will be out. As per the latest update, the theatrical trailer will be released in a few days from now.

SCOOP: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer to be out on October 9

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Initially, the plan was to bring the trailer on Sunday, October 6. But now, the makers have decided to launch the promo on October 9. It will have the ingredients to excite the audience – horror, comedy, drama, romance and grandeur. It’s a well-mounted film, fit for a theatrical viewing and that will be reflected in the trailer.”

There are also murmurs that the theatrical trailer will be launched in a grand fashion in the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan but there’s no clarity on this aspect as yet. Reports, meanwhile, also state that the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is more than 3 minutes long.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee after the very successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Vidya Balan rocked the show in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and her comeback to the successful series has enhanced the excitement for the third part. The addition of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri to the star cast has also made people pumped up for the horror comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. It will be released in cinemas on Friday, November 1, that is on the day of Diwali.

Meanwhile, the promotional campaign will hit top gear after the trailer is out. The source said, “The team of the film has already shot for popular TV shows and soon, they’ll unveil the songs.”

