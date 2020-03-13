Bollywood Hungama

Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh gets a fresh release date, to now hit the theatres on January 15, 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal, who is on a spree of signing interesting films, is presently working on Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on revolutionist Udham Singh. The film, which was earlier releasing on October 2, 2020, now has a fresh date and will hit the theatres on January 15, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh gets a fresh release date, to now hit the theares on THIS date

80 years ago from now, on March 13 1940, Sardar Udham Singh single-handedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, in order to seek revenge for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre in London, therefore sparking the Indian Freedom movement.

The makers believe that such a significant story deserves justice onscreen, and hence have decided to present Sardar Udham Singh in 2021 as a solo release! It casts October fame Banita Sandhu alongside Vicky, and has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Vicky announced the film on March 4, last year.

October 2, 2020 has now been occupied by Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read: It's a wrap for Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh

More Pages: Sardar Udham Singh Box Office Collection

