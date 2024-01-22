ZEE5 today announced the digital premiere of Vicky Kaushal starrer, Sam Bahadur, on January 26th. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production, the war biopic chronicles the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, from his early days of being the chief of army staff to his well-deserved retirement, exploring the milestones and triumphs of his illustrious journey. Alongside Vicky Kaushal is a stellar ensemble cast such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others. Sam Bahadur will have its world digital premiere on January 26th on ZEE5.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to premiere on ZEE5 on Republic Day 2024

Sam Bahadur explores the highs and lows in Sam Manekshaw’s illustrious career and his journey to become the first Indian Army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshall. On 75th Republic Day, experience this cinematic tribute, and a masterpiece that not only entertains but also pays homage to the indomitable spirit of a true hero. The film unfolds the remarkable journey of Sam Manekshaw, an icon in the Indian army whose service spanned over four decades and five wars.

This biopic sheds light on Manekshaw's unparalleled contributions, showcasing his valor, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication to the nation. The film also delves into the intricate dynamics of military and political relations, adding depth to the narrative and providing a comprehensive understanding of Sam Manekshaw's impactful contributions to the nation. Vicky Kaushal's superlative performance brings the character to life, providing a portrayal that feels remarkably authentic.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5, said, “Republic Day holds a deep significance for every Indian, and we take immense pride in announcing the digital premiere of Sam Bahadur on 26th Jan this year. Our audience loves such untold stories as they resonate with the spirit of our nation, and we are committed to delivering relevant and impactful entertainment to them. This film is a compelling tribute to a true hero. Our collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala Productions has been exceptional, and it has helped us offer back-to-back patriotic films like Tejas and Sam Bahadur. Post Sam Bahadur’s success in theatres, we are confident that viewers will enjoy watching this movie on our platform as well.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, "Sam Bahadur is very special to me. The idea for this movie came to me during a period when I had stepped away from the industry, and now, being a part of this project fills me with immense gratitude and pride. In a country abundant with icons, we often forget to celebrate their stories. This film is my humble attempt to bring forth the inspiring narrative of a brave hero, Sam Manekshaw, and share it with the world. Collaborating with ZEE5 for its world digital premiere is a wonderful opportunity to give this beautiful story the platform it deserves. I hope audiences appreciate the remarkable journey we have embarked on with this film."

Director Meghna Gulzar Shared, "Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication. I firmly believe that ideals and role models are timeless, and if someone has lived a life of truth, righteousness, and integrity, that can never go out of style or time. I am immensely proud to bring this untold story to a larger audience through ZEE5, and I hope it resonates with them as deeply as it has resonated with me and the entire team of Sam Bahadur."

Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed, "Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honour. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release. The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation. It's not just a film; it's a shared journey with the audience, and I hope they find inspiration in this remarkable story."

