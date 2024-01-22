Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on January 22, 2024, according to a report by India.com. The actor sustained a knee injury and may require surgery.

News of his hospitalisation understandably sparked concern among fans and well-wishers. While details surrounding the nature and severity of his injury remain unclear, reports indicate that it is a knee-related issue and might necessitate surgery. Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, is reportedly by his side at the hospital.

In an official statement, Khan said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

Speaking of the professional front, the 53-year-old actor was last seen in Adipurush. Released in 2023, the film also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Produced by T-series, it was helmed by Om Raut.

Coming to future projects, Saif has a bunch of exciting ventures in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Devara Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. For the unversed, the upcoming flick will be released in two parts; the first instalment will hit the theaters on April 5 this year.

